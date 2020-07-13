US to reject nearly all Chinese claims in South China Sea

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. officials say the Trump administration is poised to escalate its actions against China by stepping squarely into one of the most sensitive regional issues dividing them and outright rejecting nearly all of Beijing’s significant maritime claims in the South China Sea. In a move expected as early as Monday, the administration is expected to present the decision as an attempt to try to curb China’s increasing assertiveness in the region with a commitment to recognizing international law. But it will almost certainly further infuriate the Chinese, who are already retaliating against numerous U.S. sanctions and other penalties on other matters.