US eyes world power summit for UN anniversary amid crises

WASHINGTON (AP) — Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has spoken to his Russian counterpart about convening the leaders of the five permanent members of the U.N. Security Council to mark the 75th anniversary of the United Nations. The State Department says Pompeo spoke to Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov about the possibility of a commemorative event “in the near future.” It would involve the leaders of Britain, China, France, Russia and the United States. No details have been provided, but such a meeting would come as the U.S. pushes ahead with efforts to extend a U.N. arms embargo on Iran.