Tennessee governor signs, court blocks 6-week abortion ban

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee has signed one of the strictest abortion bans in the country and a federal judge quickly blocked the measure that includes a ban as early as six weeks into the pregnancy. The Republican governor’s action Monday triggered quick action by a federal judge, who opted to wait for the bill to become law to rule on whether to block its bans. The law bans abortions once a fetal heartbeat is detected — about six weeks into pregnancy, before many women know they’re pregnant. Similar legislation has been enacted in other states but have been blocked by legal challenges.