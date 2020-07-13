Suriname gets new president, faces economic crisis

WAGENINGEN, Netherlands (AP) — Suriname’s newly elected parliament has chosen a former police chief as the country’s president to replace Desiree “Desi” Bouterse, who faces a murder conviction at home and a drug smuggling sentence abroad. “Chan” Santokhi will inherit a devastated economy in the South American nation of about 600,000 people upon his inauguration on Thursday. He said Monday that the country is “on the brink of a financial abyss” and said “The treasury is virtually empty. ” The new government also has pledged to bolster the independence of the central bank, which allegedly had been plundered by the previous administration.