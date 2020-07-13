Strong to severe storms possible after another gorgeous, hot summer day

The wonderful weekend weather spills over into Monday with plenty of sunshine and comfortably hot summer temperatures. Overnight Monday into Tuesday is when the stormy changes happen.

High pressure still sits over western Wisconsin which will boost temps into the upper 80's Monday. It will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy with dew points inching towards the low 60's which will add in a slight bit of humidity. Winds will be breezy too out of the southeast at 8 to 15 mph with gusts over 20 mph.

A cold front will develop across the Dakota's Monday that will sprout a line of strong thunderstorms. The chance for severe storms stays in Minnesota throughout the daytime hours Monday.

Western Wisconsin will likely see this line of storms after midnight. There is a level 1, marginal risk for severe storms through 7 am Tuesday. This means an isolated storm capable of producing large hail, strong winds and an isolated tornado will be possible in the green shaded area.

Then, there is a level 2, slight risk for severe storms capable of the same threat as noted above in the yellow shaded area. This means a few scattered thunderstorms cold become severe.

The atmosphere has limited energy available for severe storms, but there is a lot of low-level shear. This means there is a substantial turning of the winds as we go up in the atmosphere. This often leads to more spinning, something that thunderstorms rely on to become powerful and survive.

Temperatures start to increase as we head into the end of the week and we'll be in another hot and humid weather pattern rolling into the weekend. A friendly reminder to enjoy the summer weather because we're nearly 50% of the way through summer.