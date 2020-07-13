Rights group: Reporter jailed in Egypt dies from virus

CAIRO (AP) — An international press watchdog says that a prominent Egyptian journalist who had been jailed on charges of broadcasting false news died of COVID-19, raising fears that the coronavirus may be spreading undetected in Egypt’s notoriously crowded prisons. The Committee to Protect Journalists reported on Monday that Mohamed Monir, 65, contracted COVID-19 in pre-trial detention and was released after falling ill in custody. Monir was arrested and taken to Cairo’s notorious Tora prison complex last month after appearing on Al-Jazeera, a Qatari-owned TV network banned by Egypt’s government. Rights groups have repeatedly called on el-Sissi to release thousands of political prisoners vulnerable to an outbreak of COVID-19.