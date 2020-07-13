Rezoning plan for L.E. Phillips Senior Center expansion

Eau Claire (WQOW) - The L.E. Phillips Senior Center is one step away from breaking ground on its long-awaited expansion.

Tuesday night, the Eau Claire City Council will vote on the center's proposed rezoning plans necessary for construction.

As WQOW has reported, the expansion will include a ground-level, 4-thousand square foot fitness facility, alongside additional parking and a lower-level remodel.

The construction plan will rezone properties on the west side of Babcock Street between W. Madison Street and Platt Street.

The senior center's executive director said the residents impacted by the proposed zoning have been nothing short of helpful.

"We have fabulous neighbors here," said Mary Pica-Anderson. "They are very supportive of this population, and not just in ways of kindness to the street parking, but also by helping people out of cars and helping them with snow. So the [residents] are very receptive because they do understand the need for additional parking and the need for additional space for this population."

Pica-Anderson said construction is set to begin either in late August or early September and conclude in April or May.

She added the center plans to still be fully operational throughout construction.