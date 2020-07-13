Report: New players help Maduro evade tanker sanctions

MIAMI (AP) — A report says new players are emerging to help keep Venezuela’s socialist government afloat as U.S. sanctions scare away the world’s largest shippers. The report by Washington-based C4ADS and IBI Consultants says that in the first year since the Trump administration imposed crushing economic sanctions on Venezuela’s oil industry, port calls to Venezuela plunged 46%. But it says that while overall tanker activity is down, more than 100 tankers visited the country for the first time in the past year. China, India and Cuba have replaced the U.S. as the top destination for Venezuela’s crude.