Protesters: Caribou heart meant to send message to senator

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — The man who owned a caribou heart that protesters said they wanted to give U.S. Sen. Dan Sullivan said Sullivan reminded him of the Tin Man from “The Wizard of Oz,” and he wanted to give him a heart. Samuel Johns says his intended message was tied to Sullivan’s support for opening part of the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge for drilling. The refuge provides grounds for a caribou herd significant to the Indigenous Gwich’in. Sullivan’s campaign manager says the campaign is proud of Sullivan’s record and says the actions taken by protesters at Saturday’s event were dangerous and unsafe. Police were reviewing the incident.