Organizers of Hong Kong’s Tiananmen vigil appear in court

HONG KONG (AP) — The organizers of a vigil commemorating China’s bloody 1989 crackdown in Tiananmen Square have appeared in a Hong Kong court on charges of inciting others to participate in an unlawful assembly. A total of 13 people were charged over the June 4 vigil, including Lee Cheuk-Yan, who chairs the Hong Kong Alliance in Support of Patriotic and Democratic Movements of China. The alliance organizes the vigil, which is annual event. Police had ruled that this year’s vigil could not take place due to restrictions put in place because of the coronavirus pandemic, but organizers turned up anyway and others eventually followed suit. Days later, they were charged for inciting others to participate in the banned protest.