Oklahoma drops murder charges in vehicle child deaths

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — An Oklahoma district attorney’s office dismissed two murder charges against a man whose two children died in a hot vehicle after prosecutors determined the children’s tribal history. The Tulsa County District Attorney’s Office dropped charges filed Friday against Dustin Lee Dennis, 31. The Tulsa World reports that he was facing two second-degree felony murder charges after his children’s, Ryan and Tegan’s, June deaths. Last week, the Supreme Court ruled that a large chunk of eastern Oklahoma remains an American Indian reservation, meaning that Oklahoma prosecutors lack the authority to pursue criminal cases against American Indian defendants in parts of Oklahoma.