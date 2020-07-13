North Macedonia: Ballot boxes carried to quarantined homes

SKOPJE, North Macedonia (AP) — Election officials in North Macedonia have carried ballot boxes to the homes of voters suffering from COVID-19 or in quarantine at the start of three days of voting in a general election that was delayed for months by the pandemic. The country holds its first parliamentary election under its new name this week, with voters heading to the polls during an alarming spike of coronavirus cases in the small Balkan nation. Opinion polls in the run-up to the vote indicate a close race between coalitions led by the Social Democrats and the center-right opposition VMRO-DPMNE party.