Minnesota legislative leaders: Deal close on bonding, taxes

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota legislative leaders say they’ve agreed on most details of a bonding and tax bill. As lawmakers convened for a special session Monday, top leaders also said that discussions are continuing on an elusive compromise on police accountability in response to the death of George Floyd. While both sides reported making progress on policing, it remained unclear whether they’re close enough to bridge their differences. Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka said lawmakers should focus on less controversial policing changes that can pass both chambers of the divided Legislature.