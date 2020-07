Arabella is a 3.5 years old – spayed female.

She was transferred from another shelter in June.

She is a very loving, affectionate, playful girl!

She will be best in a home where she is the 'only child' and can have your full attention.

Arabella can also be leery of new people, so she is looking for a confident new mom/dad who can teach her how to gain some confidence herself.

If you are interested in Arabella, contact the Dunn County Humane Society.