Malaysia PM wins tests of support, ousts house speaker

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin has narrowly won a motion to boot the parliament speaker, scraping through the first test of his support nearly five months after taking power. Parliament, delayed for months by the coronavirus pandemic, resumed with lawmakers engaged in heated debates over Muhyiddin’s unprecedented proposal to replace the house speaker with his own candidate. Analysts say the narrow vote reflects the shakiness of the current government. But it could also thwart a no-confidence against him and leave him stronger politically.