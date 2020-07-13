Judge seeks more details on Trump’s clemency for Roger Stone

WASHINGTON (AP) — A federal judge is demanding more information about President Donald Trump’s decision to commute the prison sentence of longtime ally Roger Stone. U.S. District Judge Amy Berman Jackson ordered that the parties provide her with a copy of the executive order that commuted Stone’s sentence. She also asked for clarity about the scope of the clemency, including whether it covers just his 40-month prison sentence or also the two-year period of supervised release that was part of his sentence. Hours after the judge’s directive, the Justice Department submitted to the court a two-page order making clear that the clemency extended to both Stone’s prison sentence and his supervised release.