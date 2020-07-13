Ivory Coast vice president resigns citing personal reasons

ABIDJAN, Ivory Coast (AP) — Ivory Coast’s presidency says the vice president has submitted his resignation less than a week after the prime minister died suddenly. The announcement Monday throws the West African country’s political scene into further disarray three months before national elections. Daniel Kablan Duncan had been appointed to the position by President Alassane Ouattara in 2017. The 77-year-old vice president cited personal reasons for his decision, the presidency said without releasing further details.