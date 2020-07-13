Israeli police break up anti-Netanyahu protest in Jerusalem

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli police and Jerusalem municipal officials have scuffled with protesters and dismantled tents set up by demonstrators outside the prime minister’s residence. The demonstrators have staged a sit-in outside Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s official residence for the past month, calling on him to resign while facing corruption charges. Jerusalem city hall says the encampment “was placed without a permit and harms public order.” Video footage from the scene appears to show city officials and police officers tearing down banners and removing chairs and tents while tussling with demonstrators.