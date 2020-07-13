Indonesia police: Jailed French sex crime suspect kills self

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Indonesian police say a French man accused of molesting more than 300 children has died two days after a guard found him lying in his cell with a wire wrapped around his neck. A Jakarta police spokesman says Francois Camille Abello was taken to a hospital after the suicide attempt on Friday and was in stable condition on Saturday. He then worsened and died late Sunday. Abello had faced a possible penalty of chemical castration or death by firing squad under Indonesia’s child protection laws. He was arrested late last month in a hotel room with two naked girls after neighbors raised suspicions. Police say they found videos on his computer showing him engaging in sex acts with 305 children aged 10 to 17.