Germany aims to make its EU presidency ‘climate neutral’

BERLIN (AP) — German is aiming to make its six-month presidency of the European Union “climate neutral.” The government says it will organize events in such a way as to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and offset any that can’t be avoided. The Environment Ministry says the voluntary move builds on earlier efforts by Austria and Finland to reduce the carbon footprints of their presidency. Countries that hold the rotating position usually engage in a flurry of diplomacy, hosting hundreds of events with participants from across the 27-nation bloc. Germany is Europe’s biggest economy and currently accounts for about 2% of global greenhouse gas emissions.