Environmental groups question Enbridge pipeline hearing

A coalition of environmental groups are complaining that the state Department of Natural Resources held a public hearing on Enbridge Inc.’s plans to reroute a northern Wisconsin pipeline prematurely. Enbridge’s Line 5 runs from Superior to Ontario, crossing about 12 miles of the Bad River Band of Lake Superior Chippewa’s reservation. The tribe sued last year to force Enbridge to reroute the line south of the reservation. Enbridge is trying to obtain permits to comply. The DNR held a hearing on the project on July 1. The environmental groups argue the new route isn’t finalized and the permit application isn’t complete.