Eau Claire City Council: Safe voting, Boyd Park plans and face masks

Eau Claire (WQOW) - On Tuesday night, the Eau Claire City Council will be coming to a resolution on several areas of interest.

Perhaps the most notable, are the designs for Boyd Park. After nearly two years in the works, the council will vote on the final concept plan. As WQOW has reported, back in 2018, the East Side Hill Neighborhood Association, alongside the community services department, began collaborating on a redesign for the park. If approved, the plan will include a playground, community pavilion, hammock lounge and skate park. The renovation will be funded entirely by the neighborhood association. Eau Claire residents had the chance to offer opinions during a public hearing on Monday.



Also on the agenda, is planning for upcoming elections so voters can safely cast their ballots. The council will be voting on a resolution to support the use of safe voting practices for the August and November elections.

This includes encouraging the use of early drive-through voting and easier access to mail-in ballots.

Additionally, the Eau Claire City Council will vote to support and encourage the community to wear face masks when in public spaces. Proposed in part by Terry Weld, council president, the statement holds that the council believes that by wearing masks and practicing social distancing, another outbreak, and shutdown of business, can be stopped in its tracks.

It is not mandatory to wear face masks in Eau Claire, and this resolution would not make it so either. However, other cities, including Milwaukee, are making it mandatory to wear masks in public.