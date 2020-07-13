Depp in witness box for 5th day at lawsuit over abuse claims

LONDON (AP) — Johnny Depp is expected to wrap up his evidence at his libel trial against a tabloid newspaper that accused him of abusing ex-wife Amber Heard. The Hollywood star is suing News Group Newspapers, publisher of The Sun, and the paper’s executive editor, Dan Wootton, over an April 2018 article that called him a “wife-beater.” Depp is in the witness box at the High Court in London for a fifth day in a case that has exposed a bitter rift between the estranged spouses. The Sun’s defense relies on a total of 14 allegations by Heard of Depp’s violence. He strongly denies all of them.