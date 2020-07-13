China sanctions Cruz, Rubio, Smith, Brownback for criticism

BEIJING (AP) — China says it will impose sanctions on three U.S. lawmakers and one ambassador in response to similar actions taken by the U.S. against Chinese officials over alleged human rights abuses against Muslims in the Xinjiang region. Those targeted were U.S. Senators Marco Rubio and Ted Cruz, Rep. Chris Smith and Ambassador for Religious Freedom Sam Brownback. The four have been critical of the ruling Communist Party’s policies toward minority groups and people of faith. Last week, the U.S. imposed sanctions on four Chinese officials, including Chen Quanguo, who heads the region of Xinjiang, where more than 1 million members of Muslim minority groups have been incarcerated in what China terms de-radicalization and retraining centers.