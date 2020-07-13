Authorities say suspect who fired at officers fatally shot

ROCKWOOD, Tenn. (AP) — Authorities say police responding to a domestic call in Tennessee have fatally shot a suspect who fired at officers. Roane County District Attorney General Russell Johnson told news outlets that the domestic call in Rockwood resulted in a chase Monday along U.S. Highway 27. According to preliminary information, Johnson said two Rockwood officers and a Roane County deputy were following the suspect, who fired at officers on the highway between Rockwood and Spring City. Johnson says one officer returned fire, killing the suspect. Roane County Sheriff Jack Stockton said no officers were injured. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation will investigate the shooting.