Stocks open higher at the start of a busy week for earnings

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are opening higher on Wall Street as traders start off a busy week for company earnings reports on a positive note. The S&P 500 index rose 0.8% in early trading Monday, following similar gains in Europe and even bigger gains in Asian markets. Major U.S. banks are among the big companies announcing their latest quarterly results this week, which are expected to be down sharply overall because of the coronavirus pandemic. Early gains were led by technology companies, while safe-play sectors like utilities lagged behind. Bond yields rose. The market rallied Friday at the end of a shaky week.