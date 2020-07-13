AP Explains: Why Serbs are protesting against virus lockdown

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Thousands of people in Serbia are holding daily protests against the country’s president and his government in what was initially triggered by his plans to reintroduce lockdown measures to contain the new coronavirus outbreak in the Balkan country. Many in Serbia accuse increasingly authoritarian President Aleksandar Vucic of letting the virus crisis spin out of control in order to hold a parliamentary election on June 21 that tightened the ruling party’s grip on power. Vucic has denied this although authorities had relaxed the rules on mass gatherings prior to the vote, allowing crowds at soccer games and tennis matches, nightclubs, restaurants and weddings.