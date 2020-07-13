21 injured in fire aboard ship at Naval Base San Diego

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Firefighters on land and in the air and water continue battling a blaze that broke out yesterday on a Navy ship in San Diego, California injuring at least 21. The fire started around 8:30 Sunday morning triggering an explosion with grey smoke billowing into the air. Rear Adm. Philip Sobeck says it began in a vehicle storage area aboard the USS Bonhomme Richard. He says 17 sailors and at least 4 others including firefighters suffered minor injuries like smoke inhalation and were in the hospital. About 160 sailors and officers were on board — far fewer than the thousand typically on the ship when it’s on active duty.