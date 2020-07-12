Video that shows officer with knee on man’s neck sparks fury

ALLENTOWN, Pa. (AP) — Video posted on social media that shows a Pennsylvania police officer with his knee on a man’s neck trying to restrain him has prompted protests and a demand from the local Black Lives Matter group to suspend the officers involved. The video shot Saturday night from a passerby’s vehicle shows Allentown officers restraining a man on the ground outside a hospital. A protest formed hours later outside the police station, with calls for an investigation. Allentown Police released a statement Sunday night saying the interaction is being investigated and additional videos are being reviewed.