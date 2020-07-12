Victims of fatal Dunn County house fire identified

Spring Brook Township (WQOW) - The Dunn County Sheriff's Office is identifying the three victims of Friday night's fatal house fire.



Merill Tande, 76, Christopher Rouse, 49, and a six year old girl, all from rural Menomonie, passed away in the fire.



As News 18 has reported, two women escaped the fire with minor injuries. Their names are still unknown as of Sunday afternoon.



Based on the initial investigation of the fire, the cause is not believed to be suspicious in nature.