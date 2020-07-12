Upperclass midshipmen to return to Naval Academy this month

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — First and second class midshipmen will begin to return to the Naval Academy in Annapolis in about a week under a staggered plan. Naval Academy spokeswoman Cmdr. Alana Garas told the Capital Gazette on Friday that the midshipmen’s return will start on or about July 20. The fall semester will feature in-person and online classes. Students will be tested for the coronavirus when they return to campus. Their movements will be restricted for 14 days, and they will undergo another test at the end of that period. Garas said midshipmen will be six feet apart and wear masks during classes.