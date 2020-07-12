Trump, Biden try to outdo each other on tough talk on China

WASHINGTON (AP) — China has fast become a top election issue as President Donald Trump and Democrat Joe Biden engage in a verbal brawl over who’s better at playing the tough guy against Beijing. China is more than simply a foreign policy issue in the campaign. It’s an issue that runs deeply through the United States’ troubles with the coronavirus. Voters also will be asking themselves whether Trump or Biden can best defend the U.S. against China’s unfair trade practices, theft of intellectual property rights, rising aggression across the globe and human rights abuses. One pollster says the candidate who looks more subservient to China’s leaders is the candidate who’s in more jeopardy.