Spain holds 2 regional elections amid small virus outbreaks

ORDIZIA, Spain (AP) — Over 4.4 million Spaniards in two northern regions are voting in regional elections Sunday amid tight security measures to avoid more outbreaks of the coronavirus. Regional authorities in both the Basque Country and Galicia have prohibited over 400 people who have tested positive for the virus that causes COVID-19 from going to polling stations to vote. Voters must wear face masks and remain 1.5 meters apart in polling stations. These are the first elections in Spain since the start of the pandemic that has claimed at least 28,000 lives in the European country.