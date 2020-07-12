O’Ward earns pole for 2nd race of Road America doubleheader

ELKHART LAKE, Wis. (AP) — Pato O’Ward of Mexico won the pole as Scott Dixon chases his fourth straight victory in the second half of a weekend IndyCar doubleheader at Road America. O’Ward had a time of 1 minute, 44.8971 seconds on a course that stretches slightly over 4 miles and includes 14 turns. Sunday’s race will have the youngest front row in IndyCar history with the 21-year-old O’Ward winning the pole and the 20-year-old Colton Herta qualifying second. Dixon qualified sixth as he pursues his 50th career triumph. Dixon has been the only driver to win an IndyCar race this season.