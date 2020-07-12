Maryland governor says GOP needs ‘bigger tent’ after Trump

WASHINGTON (AP) — A Republican governor who’s rumored to be eyeing a run for the White House in 2024 says the GOP needs to be a “bigger tent party” after President Donald Trump leaves office. Maryland’s Larry Hogan has been known to break with Trump, and Hogan is also raising questions now about Trump’s commutation of political ally Roger Stone’s prison sentence. Hogan tells NBC’s “Meet the Press” that he doesn’t “know what the future holds in November.” But he says the party “is going to be looking at what happens after President Trump and whether that’s in four months or four years.”