Man charged in Florida church arson attack

OCALA, Fla. (AP) — A man accused of setting a Florida church on fire is being held without bail on charges that include attempted second-degree murder and arson. The Marion County Sheriff’s Office charged 23-year-old Steven Shields on Saturday, hours after detectives say he plowed a minivan through the front door of Queen of Peace Catholic Church in Ocala. They say he doused the foyer with gasoline and set it on fire, causing extensive damage. According to court documents, Shields told detectives he is mentally ill but had stopped taking his medication. The Marion County Public Defender’s Office was closed Sunday and not accepting phone messages.