Mali’s president dissolves court as demanded by protesters

BAMAKO, Mali (AP) — Malian President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita has formally dissolved the country’s constitutional court, meeting a key demand of protesters who have taken to the streets in recent days. The court had issued legislative elections results now being disputed by several dozen candidates. Keita also said he was willing to redo the vote in areas that had been contested, saying the stability of the country was most important. Several people have died and dozens have been wounded since Friday in the capital of Bamako amid the unrest. Keita’s term does not end for two more years in this West African country long destabilized by Islamic extremists.