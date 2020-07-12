Feds to execute 1st inmate in 17 years for Arkansas murders

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — The federal government is planning to carry out the first federal execution in nearly two decades, over the objection of the family of the victims and after a volley of legal proceedings over the coronavirus pandemic. Daniel Lewis Lee, of Oklahoma, is scheduled to die by lethal injection Monday afternoon at a federal prison in Indiana. He was convicted in Arkansas of the 1996 killings of gun dealer William Mueller, his wife and her 8-year-old daughter. The comes after an appeals court lifted an injunction late Sunday that had been put in place last week after the victims’ family argued they’d be at high risk for coronavirus if they had to travel to attend the execution.