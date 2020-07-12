Dengue prevention efforts stifled by coronavirus pandemic

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Last year was the worst on record for dengue, but the coronavirus pandemic could make the mosquito-borne disease worse. There is no cure for dengue, so communities rely on prevention and response efforts to reduce the number of people who get sick. The prevention measures include cleaning up mosquito-breeding sites like trash and old tires that contain standing water. But these efforts are being curbed or halted by coronavirus lockdowns. Singapore and Indonesia have dealt with outbreaks of dengue and coronavirus this year. Brazil has reported over 1.6 million COVID-19 infections and at least 1.1 million cases of dengue, with nearly 400 deaths.