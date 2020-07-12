Coronavirus surge in Eastern Europe causes new restrictions

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Countries in Eastern Europe are facing rising waves of coronavirus infections, leading to new restrictive measures such as the mandatory use of face masks in Croatia and travel bans or quarantines to be imposed by Hungary. Infections are also on the rise in India, which has the most cases after the United States and Brazil, while on Sunday South Korea also reported an uptick in infections around Seoul, its capital, and other major cities. In the U.S., fatalities in states in the South and West are leading an upturn in coronavirus deaths, with the seven-day rolling average for daily reported deaths increasing from 578 two weeks ago to 664 on July 10 — still well below the heights hit in April.