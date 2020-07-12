Asia Today: No masks on red carpet as Taiwan logs few cases

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Taiwan has wrapped up an annual film festival with an awards ceremony as it holds more public events after keeping its coronavirus outbreak to a few hundred cases. Actors and others lined up for photo shoots with no social distancing on Saturday night, and participants didn’t wear masks in historic Zhongshan Hall in Taipei. Taiwan, with a population of about 23 million people, has had 451 confirmed cases and seven deaths. A baseball game in the city of Taichung on Saturday drew more than 10,000 fans for the first time this season. Health authorities said last week that fans would be allowed to sit in alternate seats and no longer would have to wear masks, except when leaving their seats.