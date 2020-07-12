Alaska protesters interrupt campaign event with animal heart

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Protesters in Alaska carrying a banner and a caribou heart interrupted a campaign event for a U.S. senator seeking reelection. The Anchorage Daily News reported the small group of protesters were restrained and escorted out by staff and attendees at Republican Sen. Dan Sullivan’s campaign launch event in a hangar near Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport Saturday. A video posted online showed Sullivan’s campaign manager restraining a protester, who dropped the heart. At least two other protesters attempted to rush the stage carrying a banner that read Heartless Sullivan in protest of his record on Alaska Native issues.