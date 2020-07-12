A dry Monday before rain chances return

We finished out the weekend with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s across the Chippewa Valley with plenty of sunshine and fairly low humidity. We can expect another pleasant day Monday before unsettled weather moves in Monday night.

Tonight will be mostly clear with a chance for patchy fog in fog-prone areas. Temperatures are expected to fall into the upper 50s with dew points ranging from the mid to upper 50s.

Monday will start out without too much humidity and plenty of sunshine. We'll gradually see dew points creep up over the course of the day and high temperatures will likely be a few degrees warmer than today. We also won't have to worry about rain or storms during the day aside from perhaps an isolated pop-up sprinkle.

We will see showers and storms becoming likely Monday night ahead of an approaching cold front. As of right now, most of the chances appear to hold off until after midnight Monday into Tuesday.

Humidity will also surge ahead of the front leading to a soupy Tuesday. Highs will be lower on Tuesday though and will likely struggle to get out of the 70s with showers and storms likely.

The severe threat with these storms will be higher to our west, but an isolated strong to severe storm is not out of the question. For that reason, we are under a level one risk for severe weather Monday and Tuesday. Heavy rain will also be a possibility.

Humidity will drop with the frontal passage, leading to a decent couple of days in the middle of the week, but we will see another push of heat and humidity going into next weekend when we could see more temperatures in the upper 80s and low 90s.