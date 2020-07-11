Wisconsin cadaver dogs find body in Janesville

JANESVILLE, Wis. (AP) — A body has been found by cadaver dogs in a wooded area in Janesville. Authorities were searching for a man who was reported missing this week. The Janesville police department had requested cadaver dogs from Wisconsin K9 SOS Search & Rescue to help in the search. It took the dogs just over 15 minutes to find the body near where the man went missing. The body was in a wooded area located down an embankment from train tracks. Authorities have not identified the body, but said it was a white man. No foul play is suspected.