 Skip to Content

UNC commission recommends re-naming 4 campus buildings

New
12:26 pm National news from the Associated Press

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — A commission at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill has voted in favor of a recommendation to rename four campus buildings that currently have ties to slaveholders or white supremacists. The Charlotte Observer reports the Friday recommendation from the Commission on History, Race and A Way Forward will go to school’s chancellor, who can then decide to forward it to the Board of Trustees. History professor Jim Leloudis co-chairs the commission. He says the four buildings at issue are named after men who “used their positions to impose and maintain violent systems of racial subjugation.”  

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content