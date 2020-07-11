Trump’s defiant help for Stone adds to tumult in Washington

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump’s intervention into a criminal case connected to his own conduct is drawing fierce rebukes from Democrats and a few lonely Republicans, with calls for investigations and legislation. But it remains to be seen if Trump’s most recent defiance of the conventions of his office to commute the sentence of political confidant Roger Stone will matter to voters grappling with a deadly COVID-19 surge and a national discourse on racial justice. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is calling it “an act of staggering corruption.” She says legislation is needed to prevent a president from pardoning or commuting the sentence of someone who acted to shield that president from prosecution.