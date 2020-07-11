Three dead in Dunn County house fire

Spring Brook Township (WQOW) - A Friday night house fire in Spring Brook Township in Dunn County left three dead and two with minor injuries.

According to the Dunn County Sheriff's Office, Menomonie Fire and Rescue and the Sheriff's Office were dispatched shortly after 10 p.m. Help from surrounding fire services were called in as well.

Five people were in the home at the time of the fire. Two women were able to get out with minor injuries, and were treated and released at the scene.



Two men and a child passed away in the fire, and pronounced dead at the scene. Their names are not being released at this time.



The fire is still under investigation by the Dunn County Sheriff's Office, State Fire Marshal and Dunn County Medical Examiner's Office.