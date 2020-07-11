Stars’ Polak, Canucks’ Baertschi won’t report to NHL camps

Dallas defenseman Roman Polak and Vancouver forward Sven Baertschi have joined the list of players who won’t be reporting to training camp for the resumption of the NHL season. Baertschi told the Canucks he’d be opting out of participating in the expanded 24-team playoffs following Calgary defenseman Travis Hamonic informing the Flames he won’t be playing because of family reasons. Polak is not on the Stars’ roster for the start of training camp, and a team spokesman said the 34-year-old veteran won’t be attending at this time. Tampa Bay Lightning captain Steven Stamkos is expected to be limited at the start of training camp because of a lower-body injury.