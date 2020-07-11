Perfect summer weather to end the weekend

The Chippewa Valley managed to make it through Saturday warm and dry while storms skirted by in Minnesota and Iowa. Eau Claire managed to make it up to 87 today, but with dew points near 60, it wasn't too humid.

We'll see similar humidity values throughout the rest of the weekend, fluctuating between 55 and 60. This means it won't be too humid, and generally pretty comfortable for the next couple of days.

After an uptick in clouds this afternoon, we'll continue to see decreasing cloud cover throughout the evening, leading to a mostly clear night with lows near 60. It will be a great evening to sit outside.

Do you have outdoor plans tomorrow? Because it will be a great day for it! Sunday will start out with plenty of sunshine and will stay nice throughout the day. We might see a few scattered clouds in the afternoon, but storms will not be a concern, with only the slightest chance for a scattered sprinkle.

Afternoon temperatures are expected to be a few degrees cooler than today, likely topping out in the lower 80s.

Monday's forecast is very similar to Sunday. We'll see another mostly sunny day with not too much humidity. Temperatures are expected to be a little warmer with highs in the mid 80s.

Things start to change Monday night into Tuesday as an approaching front makes showers and storms likely. This will also come with a surge in humidity. By Wednesday we will be back to only slight chances for showers or storms, but we will see another push of heat and humidity into next weekend.