Mueller defends Russia probe, says Stone remains a felon

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former special counsel Robert Mueller is sharply defending his investigation into ties between Russia and Donald Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign. Mueller writes in a newspaper opinion piece Saturday that the probe was of “paramount importance” and asserts that Trump ally Roger Stone “remains a convicted felon, and rightly so” despite the president’s decision to commute his prison sentence. The op-ed in The Washington Post marks Mueller’s first public statement on his investigation since his congressional appearance last July. It’s his firmest defense of the two-year probe whose results have come under attack and even been partially undone by the Trump administration.